T o p F i v e

Jolie Mae Signorile and Gabriel Fredericks Cohen, founders of handsome-games company Fredericks & Mae, have opened their first brick-and-mortar in Prospect Heights (983B Dean St.), selling their wares among those of like-minded friends.

“Wilderness Bodies replaced the numbers on these Corian-and-resin clocks (from $200) with symbols: The three is a triangle, the five is five squares.”

“Body Confidence makes these ceramic figures ($166). They have protruding tongues and are playing in the waves. They’re a talisman, sort of.”

“Recreation Center created these lava lamps ($190) with speckled ceramics instead of the typical tin body. But they have the same insides: goo.”

“These ceramic candleholders, by Joe Sturm, look super-lumpy (from $24). They have a place to put a flower, so you can use them as a vase. Or as an altar.”

“We make this great bocce-ball set ($150), with eight wooden balls, all painted with colorful dots and stripes. They’re really fun to have for the summer.”