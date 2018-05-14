Coach and Disney Made a Twisted Fantasy Collection

Photo: Disney/Coach

Fairy tales might seem like gentle bedtime fodder now, but the originals were pretty twisted. For their third collaboration in an ongoing partnership, Coach and Disney teamed up on “A Dark Fairy Tale,” which draws its inspiration from two of the creepiest: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Sleeping Beauty.

The expansive line, which drops today, has everything from jewelry to sneakers to bags and sweatshirts. There are nods to the source material in the form of spooky eyes, poisoned apples (with a skull peering through the fruit), and the names of all of the dwarfs remixed in of-the-moment graffiti-style typography. Imagine what a cool Disney-loving kid would want to wear as a streetwear-obsessed grown-up. Scroll ahead to shop some of our favorites below.

Disney x Coach Poison Apple Patchwork Scarf
Photo: Disney/Copyright 2018, Coach
Disney x Coach Poison Apple Patchwork Scarf
$250, Coach
$250 at Coach
Buy
Disney x Coach Rogue 25 Bag
Photo: Disney/Copyright 2018, Coach
Disney x Coach Rogue 25 Bag
$595, Coach
$595 at Coach
Buy
Disney X Coach Snow White Bangle Charm Bracelet
$115, Coach
$115 at Coach
Buy
Disney X Coach Snow White Bag Charm
$75, Coach
$75 at Coach
Buy
Disney X Coach Bashful Hoodie
Photo: Disney/Copyright 2018, Coach
Disney X Coach Bashful Hoodie
$295, Coach
$295 at Coach
Buy
Disney X Coach Sleepy Hoodie
$295, Coach
$295 at Coach
Buy
Disney X Coach Poison Apple T-Shirt Dress
Photo: Disney/Coach
Disney X Coach Poison Apple T-Shirt Dress
$350, Coach
$350 at Coach
Buy
Disney X Coach Rogue With Patches
$895, Coach
$895 at Coach
Buy
Disney X Coach Gem Ring Set
$195, Coach
$195 at Coach
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

