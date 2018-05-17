Comme des Garçons’ Newest Brand Is All About Limited Drops

Direct-to-consumer has been the shopping buzzword of the moment — just look at the success of Everlane, AllBirds, or Warby Parker. It might seem unlikely that a brand as elusive as Comme des Garçons would ever consider that business model, but Rei Kawakubo and her team love to surprise. Today, they revealed a new direct-to-consumer line simply called CDG.

On the CDG site, which is already live (though bare-bones), fans will find news about the latest drops at locations across the world. In a world devoted to merch culture, this couldn’t come at a more appropriate time.

While you won’t be able to shop on the site until July 20, the brand is launching a few select styles today at Dover Street Market New York as well as their Chelsea boutique. Dubbed the Breaking News Spring Holiday Campaign, it’s a logo-heavy collection of tees, hoodies, and jackets. Also included: Six special T-shirts designed by Adam Lucas a.k.a. HANKSY, Anti Social Social Club, Better™ Gift Shop by Avi Gold, Brain Dead, Cactus Plant Flea Market, and Dreamland Syndicate. Prices range from $90 for the tees to $515 for the coat. Scroll ahead to see them all.

Dover Street Market New York, 160 Lexington Ave.; 646-837-7750

Comme des Garçons, 520 West 22nd St.; 212-604-9200