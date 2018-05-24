The Toner That Will Make Your Selfies Look So Good

Everyone who dares to call themselves a selfie queen should know that the key to a great selfie is sunlight. Yes, ma’am. Even if you don’t have great skin, sunlight is like a natural filter that erases all pores and imperfections and makes you look like a glowing goddess. But what’s a goddess who sometimes has to deal with problematic skin to do when the sun doesn’t come out to play or when they’re indoors? If you have the Cosrx pore-minimizing liquid on hand, it’s selfie-time as usual.

The brand that’s behind the award-winning acne pimple patches made a product that’s just as popular and sold out in a matter of hours when it was first released. But it’s finally back in stock at Ulta Beauty and Cosrx’s Two in One Poreless Power Liquid might become your new favorite second step. The liquid is like a toner that should be used after cleansing and before applying serums and moisturizers. First, the liquid uses willow bark and BHA to deep clean pores and dissolve sebum, and tannin supposedly tighten and shrink the look of pores, ultimately priming the face for a dewy dumpling glow. Since the Power Liquid only contains 0.1 percent of BHA, the toner can be used with other exfoliating and refining products that contain BHA and AHA; just make sure you finish with sun protection.

The Two in One Poreless Power Liquid is currently available at Ulta Beauty. Now, go forth and live your best selfie life and look great even in fluorescent lighting.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.