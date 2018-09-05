These Are Going to Be the Shoes of the Summer

When you have imitators at every turn, you know you’ve officially made a cult item. That’s precisely what happened to Jasmin Larian when her brand, Cult Gaia, released the instantly Instagrammable bag of summer 2017, the Ark. You’ve probably seen a version of the half-moon-shaped wooden bag everywhere, thanks in part to Larian’s revitalization of the classic silhouette.

The young designer initially started her business selling flower crowns geared to the Coachella set, but it wasn’t until the release of her playful geometric bags made out of bamboo and acrylic that her label exploded. They’re so popular they rarely ever go on sale, and the design has trickled down to almost every fast-fashion store around. Now joining the Cult Gaia family of handbags and ready-to-wear is an exclusive shoe collection at Net-a-Porter.

Released today, the shoe collection includes four different styles, ranging from a strappy raffia sandal to bamboo-heeled dressy sandals. There are also two mule styles in the mix if you’re looking for a quirky, artful shoe you can walk comfortably in without the risk of blisters. Prices range from $225 to $350 for the heels. They’re classic with just enough edge that they’re worth saving up for a month or two. Scroll through to see the brand’s full shoe debut.

