This Week’s Cut T-Shirts Are Totally Kind of Hot

As promised, new and timely slogans that we’re thinking about a lot will be added to the Cut Shop each week. Here are our latest additions!

Over the weekend, Michelle Wolf scorched the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with controversial jokes, many of which were deployed as thinly veiled compliments. After comparing the White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale, for example, Wolf said: “I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye.” Ouch. Here’s the kicker: “Like, maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies,” Wolf added. “It’s probably lies.”

Maybe — probably — that’s going on a shirt.

As temperatures rose this week, the Cut also became maybe probably a little bit horny. We started seeing men like Bill Hader and Jason Mantzoukas as … totally kind of hot. Heated discussions among our editors ensued, but no bridges were burned. Instead, we made this T-shirt to express ourselves. Plus, a very chill, totally noncommittal, follow-up: we’re baby curious now.

Snag all the new shirts, below. Or don’t. Whatever. Totally up to you.

