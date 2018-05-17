A Bag for Making Power Moves

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

A power bag has the magical ability to punctuate your outfit and make you feel like a boss. Traditional power bags come in assertive solid colors like red or blue, but if you’re going to splurge on a work tote, why not go for something with an extra layer of meaning? No one quite knows when black-and-white checkerboard became the official pattern of champions, but it’s been used to signal the end of car races since at least 1906. This Dior bag plays on the visual symbolism with a graphic check that says “I’m in it to win it.”

Dior Lady Dior bag, $4,700, at 21 E. 57th St.