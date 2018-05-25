Dior Launches 40 Shades of Foundation

Photo: Courtesy of Dior

Another day, another brand announces in great news that they have created 40 shades of foundation. Dior Beauty’s new Backstage collection, launched today at the brand’s Cruise 2019 show at Chantilly will feature a wide diversity of shades.

Peter Philips, Dior Beauty’s creative and image director, said that the new range was developed from his backstage expertise, response to customer feedback, and asking store staff about the most-requested shades and skin-tone shade gaps. Philips and his team have the luxury of custom-mixing shades backstage to match the models, but he wanted to create a more expansive range for nonprofessionals. There are 40 shades to start with, but “there will be more,” he explained.

It’s one of the first big strides in diversity and inclusivity made by a major French luxury beauty brand. There are six undertone families including cool, cool rosy, neutral, warm, warm peach, and warm olive. Philips describes this foundation as having dewy coverage, using encapsulated pigments in a water formula that evaporate to create a glowy finish. Daniel Martin, Meghan Markle’s wedding makeup artist is a Dior Beauty brand ambassador, so there’s a good chance that this may have been one of the products he used on her last week.

For the show, models wore the range of foundations, for a no-makeup makeup look with full brows created by Philips, and a long, horse-inspired ponytail created by Guido Palau for Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Cruise show. Call it the Fenty Beauty or Rihanna effect (herself a former Dior spokesmodel), but it’s a bit of good news for everyone.