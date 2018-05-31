These Dolce & Gabbana Flats Were Made for Summer Parties

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

When it comes to Dolce & Gabbana, more is more. The Italian duo has long looked to Sicilian style and culture for inspiration, then amped it up with fanciful details. The result: lots of form-fitting black lace, 3-D florals that mimic the landscape, and majolica — the painted tile motif one often sees on outdoor staircases, dinner plates, and pottery.

These patent-leather slingback shoes start with a majolica print and then add a crystal brooch and a thin, multi-colored ankle strap. Wear them with a summer dress to make any outdoor party feel like it’s taking place on a veranda in Sicily.