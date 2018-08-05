Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Yesterday’s Catholic-themed Met Gala provided plenty of holy content, but an event earlier in the day resulted in a whole other set of blessed imagery: country legend, actress, and style icon Dolly Parton surprising a senior center’s exercise class.

Please, join me on this exquisite journey to witness Parton demonstrate the most glamorous way to hold an approximately 2-pound hand weight:

A quick sneak peek of how I spent my Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/9Es4lYKceS — Brianna Paciorka (@bpaciorka) May 7, 2018

A fun start to this work week:



Dolly Parton surprises seniors at Sevier County Senior Center renaming ceremony https://t.co/b3Ad6uFTdx pic.twitter.com/fpkJe0F3kj — Brianna Paciorka (@bpaciorka) May 7, 2018

Per WFAA, she visited the Tennessee senior center in her home county of Sevier to rename it the My People Senior Activity Center in honor of her parents. Along with the exercise class, she also checked out the quilting area and woodworking shop and reportedly “shouted ‘girl power’ when she found out the women outnumbered the men” at the latter.

“Of course, you know I’m a senior too,” the 72-year-old Parton told the crowd. “Anyways, I saw one of my old boyfriends from high school. He said, ‘Dolly, you look like a million dollars.’ I said, ‘Well, thank you. That’s just about how much it’s cost to make me look like this.’”

Anyway, in summary, Iiiiii will allllways loooove … these pics of Dolly Parton surprising a senior center’s exercise class.