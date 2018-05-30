Everything We Know About Drake’s Rumored Baby

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Have you heard? Rumor has it that Drake, alleged Nice Guy, has a secret child. In a new diss track “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha-T escalated his feud with the Toronto-born rapper when he outed Drake’s alleged child in the following verse:

Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts You are hiding a child, let that boy come home Deadbeat mothafucka playin’ border patrol, ooh Adonis is your son And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real Love that baby, respect that girl Forget she’s a pornstar, let her be your world (yuugh)

While this wasn’t our first time hearing this rumor, Pusha certainly stirred the pot by adding new details into the mix. Below, here’s everything we know so far about this alleged baby.

When did this rumor start circulating?

TMZ published the first report about Drake’s alleged baby, way back in May 2017.

Do we know the alleged mother?

We think so! In “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha mentions a “porn star” named Sophie, which seems to be a reference to former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux. The two were first spotted together in January 2017, when they had dinner together at a restaurant in Amsterdam. Then, when the TMZ report came out four months later, Brussaux said she had texts from the rapper asking her to get an abortion.

While she has since made her Instagram private, Vulture grabbed a photo from her account @sophieknowsbetter, in which she’s pretty damn pregnant.

Photo: Sophie B/Instagram

And what do we know about this baby?

In “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha says, “your son is Adonis.” And, according to Brussaux, Adonis is a little under 1 year old — she claims he was conceived in January 2017, right around the time she and the rapper dined together in Amsterdam.

Has Drake responded?

Not since the story broke last year. In May 2017, one of Drake’s reps made the following statement to TMZ: “This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

But apparently, according to Pusha-T, Drake is going to unveil a new line with Adidas called “Adidon,” named after his rumored son. So perhaps he had plans to come forward about his paternity? Who’s to say.

How is the public reacting to the allegation?

All eyes are on Drake’s next move.

Drake’s son walking into school tomorrow after no one believed him that it was his dad 😂 pic.twitter.com/dId0btGIr1 — Tyler Pieratt (@p13ratt) May 30, 2018

Drake son when he go to school tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yAjtqSVkcF — Carri (@ItsMe_MidgetMAC) May 30, 2018

Drake told us about Marvin’s Room.. but he never told us about the baby’s room. 😪 — Bilal Ghazi (@PlayboyBlizzy) May 30, 2018