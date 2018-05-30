Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After Pusha-T went after Drake in his new diss track “The Story of Adidon,” the latter’s father, Dennis Graham, couldn’t stop himself from wading into the rappers’ longstanding feud. But instead of going after Pusha, the offender, Graham took aim at a TV host over her cheeky coverage of the beef: Wendy Williams.

While the feud between Pusha and Drake dates back years, the former escalated the fight over the past few days by accusing Drake of fathering a secret baby with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux and using a ghostwriter. However, it was Williams’s coverage of the feud that really got to Graham.

“You know what Rihanna, you dodged a bullet with this joker,” Williams said after addressing the aforementioned allegations and Drake’s relationship with his father. The TV-show host also criticized an old photo of Drake in blackface that Pusha promoted with “Story of Adidon.”

HOT TOPICS: Drake's feud with Pusha T took a nasty turn last night. Keep watching at https://t.co/ERfGa382gG pic.twitter.com/r9upxi1zji — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) May 30, 2018

Clearly angered by the segment, Graham Instagrammed a photo of Williams with an explosive caption:

“I had come to actually finally like Wendy Williams and watch her show it grew on me,Here’s the game changer, It’s very informative when you listen to a talk host report a story that they’ve actually researched and share it with their audience but this Rupaul Drag Race Queen looking B#+##^ has stepped out of her lane,You know nothing about Drake or Myself,Do your research before you try and be funny to your 79 capacity audience,Rupaul Jr WATCH HOW YOU SPEAK ON OUR NAME!!!!!!!! I lost all respect for you today !!!!’nn”

Williams has not yet responded to the comment.