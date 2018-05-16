Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

With just days to go until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot, the bride and groom are leaving the world guessing as to who will serve as their wedding band. While there’s been speculation that various British music stars might play at the star-studded affair, no act have been officially confirmed yet. However, TMZ reports that royal friend Sir Elton John will be performing on Saturday. It’s unclear if the “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” singer will be rocking the piano at the ceremony or at the reception.

This is not the first time the singer has been called upon by the royal family — he previously performed “Candle in the Wind” in tribute to Princess Diana at her funeral.