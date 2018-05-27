Photo: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images

Last week, the Daily Mail ran some salty-sounding comments that London-based fashion designer Emilia Wickstead allegedly made regarding Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, claiming that it looked like one of her own design. We suggested that it was not the silhouette of Markle’s dress that made it unique, but rather its construction and symbolism.

Naturally, many on social media also came to the defense of both Markle and Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, who designed the dress. The Daily Mail then ran a second story alleging that Wickstead’s Twitter account was suspended, but according to a representative for Wickstead, this is not true; the designer has not used Twitter in years.

When reached for comment, Wickstead’s rep provided a statement to the Cut about the dress drama, written in full below:

I am extremely saddened by commentary that has appeared in the press and on-line over the past few days.

Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her.

I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy — a huge source of inspiration to me.

I wish Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a wonderful, happy and love filled life together.

Emilia

So, if you want a real critical take on Markle’s dress, talk to Katy Perry.