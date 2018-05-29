Emma Watson Reportedly Broke Up With Glee’s Chord Overstreet

Photo: Getty Images

If you are someone who watched the high-school acapella-themed TV show Glee, I have some news for you. First, did you know that Emma Watson had been dating Chord Overstreet, who played a singing teen named Sam on Glee, for the past few months? Well, I hate to break it to you, but they already reportedly broke up.

According to the Sun, the unlikely pair — she, a 28-year-old Brown University–educated Harry Potter actress and U.N. Women goodwill ambassador; he, a 29-year-old man named Chord — split after six months of dating. The tabloid confirmed the breakup in the most reliable way possible: They noticed that Watson and Overstreet unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The former couple met at the end of last year following Watson’s split with her boyfriend of two years, tech entrepreneur William “Mack” Knight. She was hardly ever photographed out with “Mack,” but pretty immediately, there were pics of her with Overstreet: They were spotted leaving a Vanity Fair Oscars party together in February, followed soon after by some actual hand-holding pics in March.

They were also spotted out on dates, like this one, during which she wore a hat:

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet in LA [February 07, 2018]https://t.co/rO46atubfl pic.twitter.com/FcI0ORVFfi — Emma Watson Updates (@EmWatsonUpdates) February 9, 2018

Per the Sun:

A source said: “Emma and Chord kept quiet about their relationship at first but they really hit it off. They spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles and were photographed quite a bit just a couple of months ago. But things just haven’t worked out between them and they are both now single again.”

Sigh. At least they’ll always have the memory of her misspelled Oscars temporary tattoo …