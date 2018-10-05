These Embellished Heels Are Pure Fashion-Girl Bait

Photo: Bobby Doherty

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to the elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

A 1958 encounter between Queen Elizabeth and Duke Ellington was the inspiration behind Erdem’s spring collection. Full brocade skirts and long tweed coats were paired with the most extravagant shoes: floral platforms, espadrilles with silk ribbons, and these ladylike, embroidered kitten heels in pink silk moire. Decorated with crystal beading and faux pearls set in a floral pattern, the slingbacks feature a tiny heel. They’re sure to entrance anyone who can’t resist a shiny object.

Erdem Farida kitten heel, $995, similar styles at erdem.com.