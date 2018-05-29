Ferragamo Unveils First Bag by New Accessories Designer

Photo: Courtesy of Ferragamo

Seven months after Paul Andrew was appointed the women’s creative director for Salvatore Ferragamo, he has unveiled his first bag for the Italian heritage brand. This is particularly exciting because Andrew is known for his artsy accessories, as previously seen at his eponymous label.

The Studio bag exceeds expectations. The classic, top-handle tote is inspired by Ferragamo’s first studio, the Hollywood Boot Shop in California — a meeting place for creatives. Available in four sizes, it’s meant to be a “one-stop solution” for the modern Ferragamo customer. In addition to the size range, it’s also available in a range of colors including camel, rose, and black. Two limited-edition bags, silver and color-blocked, round out the release. To further honor the studio that inspired the bag, Ferragamo muse Ana Kras is releasing a series of short films and photos inspired by the colors and shapes seen in the Studio bag. See those at #FerragamoStudioBag and scroll on to see shot of the bags alongside Kras.

