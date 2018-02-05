Photo: Mick Tsikas-Pool/Getty Images

A week after getting handsy with Donald Trump stateside, French president and boy wonder Emmanuel Macron has made his way to Australia, where he’s continuing to expertly practice the art of diplomacy.

Macron addressed Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull during a news conference, saying, “I want to thank you for your welcome, you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome.” Yes, reader: Delicious wife. Yes, reader: I do think that the only thing that could have improved upon this moment is if he said it in Borat voice. You can hear audio of the slip below and, if you’re so inclined, remix it for me so I can listen to it all summer long on repeat:

Sometimes translation is tough.

"I want to thank you for your welcome, you and your delicious wife" @EmmanuelMacron says to @TurnbullMalcolm pic.twitter.com/bIn6kokiYW — ABC Sydney (@abcsydney) May 2, 2018

Now, it’s unclear if this was just a case of an erroneous translation or if he meant to actually call Lucy Turnbull “delicious” — HuffPost France says it’s not shocking to refer to a woman as delicious in France, but it is outdated. Also, Trump outright told Macron’s wife Brigette — who, I am forced to remind you until the sands of time run out, used to be his schoolteacher — that she was in “such good shape” last year.

But look, we got eight years of George W. Bush saying things like “is our children learning?” constantly so let me enjoy this, okay? USA! USA!