The Funniest Reactions to the Kim Kardashian–Donald Trump Photo

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Wednesday evening, Twitter went to the Dark Place after Donald Trump tweeted a picture of himself and Kim Kardashian following their scheduled meeting about prison reform at the White House. While it’s unclear whether they truly stayed on topic, Trump described the meeting as “great,” which is open to interpretation.

According to Vanity Fair, the two had plans to discuss the worthy case of Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who is currently serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense. Earlier today, Kardashian wished Johnson a happy birthday on Twitter, saying, “Today is for you.”

While there have yet to be any official reports about the meeting, Twitter was quick to caption the Trump-Kardashian photo that the former tweeted.

This looks like a hostage photo. 😂 https://t.co/ZuJfG7UL3E — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) May 30, 2018

The Bad Timeline pic.twitter.com/x3zjb0Xwn5 — playoff 🏀 shrill (@theshrillest) May 30, 2018

This Addams Family reboot looks *amazing.* pic.twitter.com/zDrD3JxDwu — bertolt blecht (@benschwartzy) May 30, 2018

a family of 4 flags visiting the world’s weirdest wax museum pic.twitter.com/iYZhDNbQCu — Jamie Lauren Keiles (@jamiekeiles) May 30, 2018

I know this is a cliche take but god imagine going back in time even three years and explaining this pic.twitter.com/hstOajhJDe — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) May 30, 2018

Please caption?? I am at a loss. pic.twitter.com/tBy5V3BilE — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) May 30, 2018

Feel like our relationship to celebrity is kind of unhealthy pic.twitter.com/FsuKvfOOkp — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 30, 2018