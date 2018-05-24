A Fantasy Prom for Teens in Need

By

Last year, 16-year-old Tinuolawaye Omotade came down with an autoimmune disease that caused her to periodically lose her vision. As a fan of fashion and theater, Tinuo was scared that her life was about to change. Fortunately, doctors helped her steadily regain her sight, but when it came to her mental health, she needed something else. The Garden of Dreams organization, an organization that provides help to teens in need around New York, invited Tinuo to their annual prom at Madison Square Garden. Watch the video above to hear Tinuo’s story and follow along with her sparkly prom makeover.

