Photo: CBS This Morning

The Washington Post published a bombshell report on Thursday about the ongoing Charlie Rose sexual-harassment scandal — with allegations of abuse from 27 additional women, including some who claimed they complained about his behavior to CBS News managers and supervisors. That morning, Rose’s former CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King spoke out about the new accusations, saying they made her feel “sick” to her “stomach.”

Addressing the allegations, King said, “I have a very bad case of deja vu, I have to say. I feel sick to my stomach. I don’t know what to say about this.”

"I have a very bad case of deja vu, I have to say. I feel sick to my stomach. I don't know what to say about this." --

@GayleKing pic.twitter.com/8lTeE7v0bE — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 3, 2018

“When the story first broke, I said Charlie was my friend. I still consider him a friend. I know that’s probably not the politically correct thing to say at this moment. But I don’t believe in abandoning friends when they’re down,” she continued. “That said, this is very troubling, very disturbing, and you can’t discount what these women are saying.”

King went on to say that she has “great respect” for the male managers mentioned in the Post’s report, and that she doesn’t know “what more we could do to Charlie Rose — except a public flogging.” She said that he’s been fired from CBS News, and that he’s already been replaced by John Dickerson on CBS This Morning. King added that she’s “sick” of handling this story, though she noted that she’ll continue to cover the accusations and that “we’re not running away from them.”

“That said, you can’t ignore what these women are saying,” King said. “That’s part of my anguish here — to know that women were hurt and are saying the things that they’re saying, and I think it’s good that we’re having this conversation.”