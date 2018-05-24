Gucci Is Moving Its Show to Paris Next Season

Photo: Filippo Fior/Imaxtree

Today was a good day for French people and kind of a bummer for Italians. Gucci announced that it will be moving its spring 2019 show from Milan to Paris this September, as part of creative director Alessandro Michele’s ongoing homage to France. On May 30, the brand will also show its cruise 2019 collection in Arles at the ancient site of the Promenade Des Alyscamps.

“Gucci is a global brand with deep and vibrant Italian roots and a visionary French shareholder, Kering,” Marco Bizzarri, president and chief executive officer of Gucci, told WWD. “When Alessandro told me of his desire to present the new collection in Paris — continuing the French-inspired narrative — I thought it was a perfect way to continue the creative homage to France.”

The Milanese fashion set need not despair. In addition to its Paris show, Gucci also plans to host a “special event” at the Gucci Hub during Milan Women’s Fashion Week in September. They’ll also be back in Milan the following season.

Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian Chamber of Fashion, is all good, according to WWD. He said the association “understands and respects the reasons behind Gucci’s request” to hold the spring show in Paris “and will look forward to Gucci returning to open Milan Fashion Week next February.”

