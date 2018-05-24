Harvey Weinstein Accusers Are Celebrating News of His Imminent Arrest

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Spike

Nearly eight months after the New York Times and the New Yorker broke the story of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual abuse of countless women, the New York Daily News reports that the disgraced Hollywood mogul is planning to turn himself over to New York authorities on Friday. While the exact details of the charges have not yet been revealed, they’re expected to be related to an alleged incident involving Lucia Evans, who claims Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004.

In the hours since the Daily News published its report, a number of the brave women who came forward with allegations against Weinstein have already begun to celebrate. While some, like Ashley Judd and Asia Argento, simply shared articles, others, like Rose McGowan, wrote lengthier responses.

“I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law,” wrote McGowan, who accused the producer of raping her in 1997. “Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice.”

Below, how Weinstein’s accusers are reacting to the news.

I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law.... Posted by Rose McGowan on Thursday, May 24, 2018

I'm shaking. My heart is racing. I'm praying this happens. This horrific, abusive, criminal needs to go to jail for his crimes. This is why we spoke. Sending so much love and strength to my fellow survivors as we wait for this to play out. #metoo #justice #StrongerTogether https://t.co/YJCVERYNJ7 — Sarah Ann Masse (@SarahAnnMasse) May 24, 2018

It's been a long time coming and today my fellow victims and I rejoice and pray no one ever underestimates the power of women when we stand together + scream the truth #WeSpoke #MeToo #TimesUp #LockHimUp https://t.co/eECuU2YEX1 — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) May 24, 2018