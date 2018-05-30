Harvey Weinstein Indicted on Rape, Criminal Sex Act Charges

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on first- and third-degree rape charges, as well as one criminal sex act charge, involving two New York women.

The announcement came from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Wednesday, just hours after the producer’s attorney said that Weinstein would not be testifying in front of a Manhattan grand jury because his legal team did not have enough time prepare, and because indictment was “inevitable.”

“This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged,” Vance said in a statement.

Weinstein, who has been accused of sexually abusive behavior and rape by dozens of women, turned himself in to the New York Police Department on rape and other charges on May 25.