Photo: Yann Coatsaliou/AFP/Getty Images

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to the New York Police Department on sexual-assault charges today.

The Associated Press reports that the exact charges against Weinstein are currently unknown. However, two law-enforcement officials told AP that there will be at least one charge from actress Lucia Evans, who says that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004.

Weinstein’s sexually abusive behavior had been rumored for years, but it wasn’t until reports from the New York Times and The New Yorker were published last October that the allegations finally came to light, prompting the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to open a criminal investigation. Dozens of women have also since come forward with their own stories about Weinstein.

The Cut will update this post as more information becomes available.