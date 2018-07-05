Dramatic Images of the Hawaiian Volcano Eruption

Photo: U.S. Geological Survey/Getty Images

As of Sunday, 26 homes have been destroyed, and approximately 1,700 residents have been forced to evacuate from the Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii’s Big Island, after the Kilauea volcano erupted on Thursday. The eruption was followed by several earthquakes, including a 6.9-magnitude tremor on Friday. So far, 10 fissures have opened near the eastern edge of the island, spewing molten rock dozens of feet into the sky, and emitting high levels of toxic sulfur dioxide gas.

According to the AP, lava has spread about 387,500 square feet around the most active fissure. And while it is not moving quickly, officials see no end in sight.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes, and has been erupting almost continuously since 1983. Each active episode has lasted months to years, making it almost impossible to predict how much longer this eruption will last.

“There’s more magma in the system to be erupted. As long as that supply is there, the eruption will continue,” U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall said.

Lava moves down Makamae Street in Leilani Estates Subdivision (lower East Rift Zone of Kilauea Volcano) at 9:32 a.m. on May 6, 2018. https://t.co/OYAuJClpuc pic.twitter.com/yKXbGsbjtV — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 7, 2018

On Sunday, some residents of Leilani Estates were allowed to return home briefly to collect pets, medications, or other important belongings. Residents, as well as officials and news organizations, have shared dramatic images on social media of the earthquakes and the huge swaths of lava blanketing the land and roads.

#earthquake #hawaii video my boyfriend took in our house in Papaikou during the 6.9 earthquake 😳 pic.twitter.com/xAAjeN1zFO — Allison (@Allieb1792) May 5, 2018

Fountains of lava reach hundreds of feet into the air in this spectacular video captured during Saturday night's eruption on the east side of Hawaii's Big Island. https://t.co/wVPDfNlhvu pic.twitter.com/C9Lpx3R5fH — ABC News (@ABC) May 7, 2018

Dramatic video shows inside the evacuated Leilani Estates, where lava erupting from Hawaii's powerful Kilauea volcano has now destroyed at least 26 homes. As many as 10 fissures have opened up since the eruption started late Thursday. https://t.co/nk5PFeRvsd pic.twitter.com/mKd3UzRbnu — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 7, 2018

Incredible footage shows the lava flow during this morning's fissure eruption on the east side of Hawaii's Big Island.



More than 1,800 residents have been evacuated from their homes. https://t.co/W5FHFgVrEP pic.twitter.com/vRykMZW7tF — ABC News (@ABC) May 7, 2018

Have you seen this? It looks like the scene out of an apocalyptic movie: lava slowly creeps toward a car before devouring it. This is video from #Hawaii, where #Kilauea's eruption could last "for weeks or months." #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/nKwdAf3c6R — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) May 7, 2018

Some residents have attributed the eruption to Pele, the Hawaiian volcano goddess, who is said to live in Kilauea.

“The way I kind of look at it is, the land doesn’t really belong to us. It belongs to Pele,” one woman told the Washington Post. “We get to live on it while we can, and if she wants it back, she’ll take it. I have good insurance.”

“This is a very fast-moving situation,” Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim told Hawaii News Now. “This is unfortunately not the end.”