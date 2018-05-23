Here’s How People Are Remembering Philip Roth

Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

How does one eulogize a complicated genius? Philip Roth, the literary icon and great chronicler of male masturbation, died yesterday at age 85. While most obituaries have been broadly laudatory of the great American novelist, some publications and individuals attempted to temper their reverence with an acknowledgment of the misogyny that often infused Roth’s writing — in particular, his thinly drawn female characters and his emphasis on male desire.

On Twitter, in particular, a number of writers and public figures attempted to hold the two ideas in tandem:

Though I eventually tired of his late period catalogue of bodily decay and his unshakable belief that having sex with young women was the most important thing in life, for a time in my 20's no writer was more important to me than Philip Roth. https://t.co/WDs31rRh5b — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) May 23, 2018

having some feelings about Philip Roth, a man who wrote beautifully and mournfully about Jewish American culture but also was pretty much unable to conceptualize women outside of their relationships to men — Anna Swartz (@Anna_Snackz) May 23, 2018

Hi you can eulogize Philip Roth and still point out the deeply misogynist sense of male sexual entitlement that runs through the vast majority of his writings, you can do it I believe in you. — Colin Dickey (@colindickey) May 23, 2018

today I will be choosing the coward’s path: faving both the heartfelt tweets about Roth and the ones roasting the shit out of him — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) May 23, 2018

While others opted for a more critical stance:

Oh, you loved Philip Roth? Name three of his barely fleshed-out female characters that existed for no apparent reason other than to offer wish fulfillment for middle-aged men — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) May 23, 2018

RIP Philip Roth, thanks for spending the last 50 years convincing the world that Jewish women are shrewish and unfuckable — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) May 23, 2018

I remember being 19 and reading Portnoy’s Complaint and thinking, “Huh. So this is how men see women. Great.” Thanks for your honesty, I guess, Philip Roth. Oh and RIP. https://t.co/ILBcuCUorp — Shanthi Sekaran (@Shanthisekaran) May 23, 2018

I never understood the cult of Philip Roth. He was the patron saint of female characters breasting boobily. — Christi Daugherty (@CJ_Daugherty) May 23, 2018

Good morning! Iconic Phillip Roth is dead. Here's one of my favorite pieces on him, in which we learn how he got so iconic: Women weren't assigned to review his books. https://t.co/Mod3P4AUA7 — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) May 23, 2018

Philip Roth stood head and shoulders above a generation of staggeringly misogynist American authors, giving cluelessness and offense on a level even Franzen never dreamed possible. I'm sorry I ever read him and I hope he and Wolfe punch each other bloody in the asshole afterlife. — Meg Elison (@megelison) May 23, 2018

The New York Times dubbed him one of “the last of the great white males: the triumvirate of writers — Saul Bellow and John Updike were the others — who towered over American letters in the second half of the 20th century.”

Some publications outsourced dissenting opinions to known critics, such as feminist Vivian Gornick; Vox cited Gornick’s famous essay on Roth and Saul Bellow, noting that Roth’s work “encompasses both misogyny and what Gornick characterizes as ‘woman-hating’ alongside vibrant observations and characterizations of masculinity and a swiftly changing America in the 20th century.” Another Times piece noted that he had his “perceptive feminist critics” such as Lionel Shriver, Elizabeth Hardwick, and Vivian Gornick. Meanwhile, the AP noted that “women in his books were at times little more than objects of desire and rage” and turned to Gornick, too, quoting her observation Roth belonged to “a cohort of novelists who have ‘an infantile preoccupation with themselves.’”

As the first wave of obituaries subsides, a more nuanced consideration of his legacy will probably be in store. In a thoughtful piece from Willa Paskin, she writes about how Lisa Halliday’s novel Asymmetry made her feel warmly toward Roth as none of his books could. (Halliday dated Roth, and one of the book’s central characters has been widely read as a fictionalized doppelganger). As Paskin writes: