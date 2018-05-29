Photo: Greg Gayne/ABC

After Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet comparing former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape, ABC canceled the Roseanne reboot. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values,” Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment said in a statement, “and we have decided to cancel her show.” Actors and talent associated with the network and beyond commented on the cancellation, with many thanking Dungey for her swift action. “But honestly [Roseanne] got what she deserved,” tweeted Shonda Rhimes, who recently departed ABC for Netflix. “As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one.”

The terrible part is all of the talented innocent people who worked on that show now suffer because of this. #notjustice — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris posted a screenshot of the cancellation news on Instagram, captioning it “Bye-bye!!!” (Earlier this year, ABC and Barris agreed to pull a Black-ish episode that involved a conversation about athletes kneeling during the national anthem at football games. Later, a Roseanne episode cracked a joke about “all the shows about black and Asian families.”)

Bye-bye!!! @robertiger #channingsungey 🙏🏾 A post shared by Kenya Barris (@kenyab_in_imax3d) on May 29, 2018 at 11:35am PDT

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

I bet FOX will pick it up & pair it with Tim Allen's show. https://t.co/5MyZf9UT3X via @thr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 29, 2018

I'm glad Roseanne is canceled.



The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare.



Nothing good has come of this entire thing. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 29, 2018

Thank you Channing Dungey!https://t.co/VIlKTF9y7Z — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 29, 2018

@therealroseanne, you break my heart -- You are a sorry excuse for a human being. How odd that you, as a comedienne, have forgotten then meaning of a "joke" and a personal comment. Your meanness is staggering and will earn you a ticket to a sad, lonely and sorry life. — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) May 29, 2018

I just heard #rosanne is cancelled. My reaction— tears. I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc . — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

#FireRoseanne and fuck your nostalgia. Go work on Mad About You if you're so damn nostalgic. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 29, 2018

Roseanne's agent pulling their hair out, "ALL YOU HAD TO DO WAS NOT CALL THEM APES." — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) May 29, 2018

Meanwhile Hollywood remains the only place where the bad guys (eventually & often belatedly) lose https://t.co/yJf6bwElys — Ben Feldman (@WhosBenFeldman) May 29, 2018

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/GxEP2B61uq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2018