After Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet comparing former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape, ABC canceled the Roseanne reboot. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values,” Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment said in a statement, “and we have decided to cancel her show.” Actors and talent associated with the network and beyond commented on the cancellation, with many thanking Dungey for her swift action. “But honestly [Roseanne] got what she deserved,” tweeted Shonda Rhimes, who recently departed ABC for Netflix. “As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one.”
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris posted a screenshot of the cancellation news on Instagram, captioning it “Bye-bye!!!” (Earlier this year, ABC and Barris agreed to pull a Black-ish episode that involved a conversation about athletes kneeling during the national anthem at football games. Later, a Roseanne episode cracked a joke about “all the shows about black and Asian families.”)
See more reactions to Roseanne’s cancellation, below: