How to Dress Like Wendy Rhoades From Billions

Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff).
Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff). Photo: Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

If you’re not watching Billions — the Showtime drama about power, corruption, and lies among Wall Street titans and the prosecutors who are supposed to keep them honest — you should be. And if you’re already a fan, then you may have noticed that many of the wardrobe choices (while true-to-life) are not exactly inspired. Over at Bobby “Axe” Axelrod’s hedge fund, Axe Capital, the uniform mostly consists of hoodies and those ubiquitous finance dude fleece vests. The U.S. Attorney’s office, where his rival Chuck Rhoades works, doesn’t fare much better, with staid, no-nonsense suits all around.

Then there’s Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff). The corporate psychoanalyst at Axe Capital, she’s both Axe’s right-hand woman … and Chuck’s wife and dominatrix. Wendy’s also a power dresser, with a closet full of streamlined sheath dresses, high-heeled leather boots — a nod to her after-hours activities — and quietly bold jewelry.

Here are some of her best looks for the office, paired with our fashion editors’ recommendations for similar options.

The Sheath Dress

Photo: Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

The go-to dress to wear while briskly walking down a hallway and having an extremely high-stakes conversation about obscene amounts of money.

MUXXN Sleeveless Business Dress
MUXXN Sleeveless Business Dress
$30, Amazon
$30 at Amazon
Buy
$30 at Amazon
Buy
Ali & Jay Sheath Dress
Ali & Jay Sheath Dress
$118, Nordstrom
$118 at Nordstrom
Buy
Black Halo Belted Dress
Black Halo Belted Dress
$375, Shopbop
$375 at Shopbop
Buy
Roland Mouret Crepe Dress
Roland Mouret Crepe Dress
$1,365, Net-A-Porter
$1,365 at Net-A-Porter
Buy

The Sheer Black Blouse

Photo: Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

A black blouse, black nails, black watch combination ideal for when you find yourself embroiled in a power struggle between your shady boss and equally morally dubious husband.

St. John Crepe Blouse
St. John Crepe Blouse
$595, Nordstrom
$595 at Nordstrom
Buy
Narciso Rodriguez Open Knit Blouse
Narciso Rodriguez Open Knit Blouse
$995, Net-A-Porter
$995 at Net-A-Porter
Buy

The Power Blouse

Photo: Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

The perfect rust-colored blouse to wear when you’re exuding a friendly and personable vibe while simultaneously taking note of every shred of weakness in a person’s psyche.

Scallop Trim Blouse
Scallop Trim Blouse
$80, Ann Taylor
$80 at Ann Taylor
Buy
Vanessa Bruno Silk Top
Vanessa Bruno Silk Top
$425, Net-A-Porter
$425 at Net-A-Porter
Buy

The Off-the-Shoulder Look

Photo: Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Are you aggressively trying to get your boss and your husband to finally put aside their differences in an attempt to keep you all out of federal prison? Then you’ll love an off-the-shoulder look.

Off-The-Shoulder Jacket
Off-The-Shoulder Jacket
$190, Theory
$190 at Theory
Buy
Off-The-Shoulder Check Jacket
Off-The-Shoulder Check Jacket
$495, Neiman Marcus
$495 at Neiman Marcus
Buy

