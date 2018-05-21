How to Get Meghan Markle’s Wedding Makeup Look

Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Looking glowy and serene (maybe it was the weird mouth massages) as millions watched, Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on Saturday at Winsdor Castle in a simple Givenchy gown and messy bun (her favorite hairstyle), and lots of lashes. While rumors swirled that she might do her own makeup, Markle opted for a professional and trusted her friend Daniel Martin for the big day.

As Prince Harry and the world gazed on, Markle wore natural tones that prettily defined her features and didn’t hide her freckles. Her makeup didn’t look spackled on, but she did a rich brown eye, a “my lips but better” lip color, and lots of lashes. As with pretty much everything relating to the royal family, the details of what specific products she used are a secret. But, since we know Martin is a Dior brand ambassador, he probably used a good mix of the brand’s products.

To get her look, Dior recommends using its Diorshow On Stage felt tip eyeliner in Matte Black to define eyes just enough to look awake and perky, like Markle. Plus, the eyeliner is waterproof so if you get the waterworks like Prince Harry did during the ceremony, there’s no need to worry. The brand also suggests using a soon-to-be-released nude eye-shadow palette called Backstage Eye Palette in Warm Neutrals 001 and finished the eye with the curling Diorshow Iconic mascara, which lifts and curls lashes for a falsie-like effect.

For her no-makeup-makeup skin and light contour, Martin most likely used two unreleased products, the Backstage Face and Body Foundation and the Backstage Contour Palette, to even out her skin tone and add a virtually invisible contour. Other previous Martin favorites which he previously shared on Markle’s old lifestyle blog, the Tig, include Tatcha Dewy Mist (a general favorite of makeup artists and the Cut), Velour lashes (also loved by Beyoncé), Japonesque Makeup Setting Spray, and Make Up For Ever Aqua Brow.

All of the unreleased products come out June 15 and the others are available now from Nordstrom and Sephora.

