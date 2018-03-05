The Latest on the Cut

1 min ago

See the New Dior Exhibition at Bergdorf Goodman

Fashion and art in harmony.

23 mins ago

The Best Waterproof Mascara According to People Who Would Know

The mascara they use on This Is Us.

1:40 p.m.

How I Get It Done: Dermatologist to the Stars Patricia Wexler

New York’s most popular skin doctor on her daily routine, her “happy” office, and her famous clients.

1:29 p.m.

Watch Rihanna Contour and Show Off New Fenty Beauty Products

Plus the product she changes her purse for.

1:26 p.m.

Two Ways to Wear Bold Stripes

Go beyond Breton.

1:25 p.m.

Dive Into Artist Leonardo Drew’s Custom Designed Studio Home

See how this Brooklyn-based sculptor keeps work and life separate.

1:21 p.m.

7 Therapists on What to Do When You Feel Lonely

A new study highlights how widespread loneliness really is. Here’s how to make yourself feel better when it hits.

1:00 p.m.

What’s in Your Mascara?

No rainbows, just science.

12:55 p.m.

Lots of Self-Portrait Dresses Are on Sale Right Now

Just in time for your 87 upcoming summer weddings.

12:34 p.m.

Designer Christopher Kane on The Joy of Sex and Why He Prefers ‘Ugly’ Flowers

The Scottish fashion designer explains his taste.

12:17 p.m.

These 10 FIT Students Are the Future of Fashion

Meet this year’s “critics picks” before their big break.

11:39 a.m.

Hoda Kotb Defends Her Ziploc Bag ‘Purse’

“When you lose it, you can just get another one.”

11:00 a.m.

Why I Make My Eyelashes Look Fake Every Day

At work, they’ve taught me the importance of eye contact.

11:00 a.m.

The Tribeca Loft That Doubles As a Design Showroom

Danish Brand Vipp’s third-generation owners live in a loft with their wares on display.

10:55 a.m.

How We Got These Babies

Twenty women tell their stories.

10:32 a.m.

How a Freelance Writer Paid Off $22,000 of Credit Card Debt in 6 Months

“I finally realized that no one was going to solve this problem for me.”

10:31 a.m.

Bill Cosby’s Wife Slams His Guilty Verdict as ‘Mob Justice’

Camille Cosby released a statement after her husband, who’s been accused of sexually assaulting or raping 62 women, was convicted.

10:29 a.m.

This Fiddle-Leaf-Fig Alternative Is on Sale From Amazon’s Plant Store

Plus the shipping’s free.

10:25 a.m.

E! News Says Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Living in Hell’

Come back to Calabasas, Khloé!

10:19 a.m.

Adidas Doesn’t Want to Discuss Kanye West’s Slavery Remarks

“Kanye has been and is a very important part of our strategy and he’s been a fantastic creator.”