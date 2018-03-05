Two Ways to Wear Bold Stripes

There’s something about wearing stripes in the sun that makes you feel like Jane Birkin, no matter how un-French or straw-adverse you are. This year, go beyond the classic Breton stripe and try out a more colorful, vertical option. Here, we have two ways to wear the trend. Pair a pencil skirt with a graphic tee and a sculptural bag for a crisp, fun look that’s also heat-friendly. Or try a shirtdress, but zhuszh it up with accessories like bold earrings and Rihanna-approved sunglasses.
Shop the Story
Production credits:
Photos by Meredith Jenks
Styling by Nicole Chapoteau
Production and Casting by Roxanne Doucet
Makeup by Liset Garza at The Wall Group using Chanel
Hair by Junya Nakashima using R&Co
Model: Nyamuoch at Fenton Models