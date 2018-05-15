How We Made Our Own CGI Influencer in 48 Hours

With over 1.1 million followers, Lil Miquela is unequivocally the most renowned CGI influencer on Instagram. As such, she could command upward of $10,000 per post, though she claims to not have made any money — despite collaborating with high-end brands, including Prada, on some posts.

Because we are fans of Instagram, making money, and general internet nonsense, we were curious whether it was possible to grow our own CGI influencer and, in the process, hijack Lil Miquela.

So we pitted an unsuspecting motion-graphics artist, with no experience in character design, against the task of creating our own Lil Miquela in 48 hours. Here’s what happened.