Chicago, rap, and hip-hop music are the inspirations behind the new Iceberg spring/summer 2018 collection – a colorful mix of luxury knits, logo jackets, and athleisure. The sportswear is an ideal choice for anyone working in a freezing, air-conditioned office this summer. Each piece is cool and edgy and will make a statement, but it will also keep you warm.
Iceberg has looked to young, talented musicians as inspiration for the brand’s clothing since the 1990s, when one of the bestselling rappers of all time (he’s half of music’s current power couple…can you guess?) started rapping about the clothing and calling himself Iceberg Slim. This season’s campaign stars Chicago-born rapper Vic Mensa and the model and techno DJ Sita Abellan, who modeled the collection in Chicago for photographer Samuel Trotter. Check out his artfully shot campaign video below with our favorite pieces from the collection.
A crew-neck pullover made with the softest cotton material, this kaleidoscopic design reinterprets the logo of a very famous mouse. The sweater looks fresh with light-wash jeans and military-green pants.
This multi-colored, striped pencil skirt is a versatile statement piece for the office. Pair it with a long-sleeve tee and white sneakers.
Everyone needs white sneakers for spring and summer, year after year. These double-velcro straps show the raised Iceberg logo.
Choose this leather biker jacket for the sharp black-and-white fine-rib detailing – on the neck, trim, and cuffs.
Wear this oversized sweater over a knee-length skirt or a mini dress. The sleeves feature the Iceberg logo and rainbow stripes.
Iceberg’s jogging pants have a comfortable drawstring waist – super cozy for heading to the gym. Wear them with a leather jacket or bomber and white sneakers to elevate simple sweatpants as a street-style look.
This sweater has the boldest logo: a cotton crew-neck pullover made extra cozy with striped ribbed cuffs.
Cut-out shoulders elevate this cotton-blend pullover. You can dress it up further with a black skirt and red heels.
This sweater looks amazing with a shimmery green maxi skirt on the Iceberg website – it’s the perfect mix of contrasting, fresh summer colors.
Watch the spring/summer 2018 campaign video below.
Video and images courtesy of Iceberg.
This is paid content produced for an advertiser by New York Brand Studio. The editorial staff of The Cut did not play a role in its creation.