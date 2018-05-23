Chicago, rap, and hip-hop music are the inspirations behind the new Iceberg spring/summer 2018 collection – a colorful mix of luxury knits, logo jackets, and athleisure. The sportswear is an ideal choice for anyone working in a freezing, air-conditioned office this summer. Each piece is cool and edgy and will make a statement, but it will also keep you warm.

Iceberg has looked to young, talented musicians as inspiration for the brand’s clothing since the 1990s, when one of the bestselling rappers of all time (he’s half of music’s current power couple…can you guess?) started rapping about the clothing and calling himself Iceberg Slim. This season’s campaign stars Chicago-born rapper Vic Mensa and the model and techno DJ Sita Abellan, who modeled the collection in Chicago for photographer Samuel Trotter. Check out his artfully shot campaign video below with our favorite pieces from the collection.

Watch the spring/summer 2018 campaign video below.

Video and images courtesy of Iceberg.