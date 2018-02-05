Anyone obsessed with skincare has probably seen claims that superfoods can boost a person’s appearance. Keeping up with that “ingestible beauty” trend, Dirty Lemon offers a line of beauty-focused elixirs — lemon-based beverages that contain ocean minerals, sea salt, and a range of herbs and botanicals geared toward specific wellness-related aspirations. (Added bonus: they’re all less than 30 calories and contain less than 1 gram of sugar.)

Two ingestible ingredients that are having a moment in the beauty world right now are collagen and rose, and each one can be found in a Dirty Lemon drink. Here, the brand’s in-house naturopathic doctor, Laurie Brodsky, ND – an expert in nutrition, botanicals, integrative medicine, and food science – explains how these trending ingredients may be linked to how we look and feel. Read on to learn more, and get to know all of the “functional” beverages in Dirty Lemon’s collection.

Ingredient to Know: Collagen

What is collagen?

﻿The naturally occurring super-protein is extremely hot right now, as it’s believed to be beneficial for the skin, nails, hair, and bones and joints. It’s also gained popularity as an ingestible, Brodsky says, because our innate collagen production declines as we age.

Who’s using it when, and why?

Beauty believers – including supple-skinned celebrities – are adding collagen to their regular routine in the pursuit of dewier, more hydrated skin with bounce. Why? Brodsky says it’s been linked to better skin elasticity and is associated with glowing skin. She adds that, personally, she incorporates it with visible acne-scar reduction in mind, as collagen has been utilized for its purported wound-healing properties. Meanwhile, wellness junkies are scooping up collagen products in pursuit of perceived full-body wellness benefits.

How are people consuming it?

While collagen can be ingested in powder and pill form, Dirty Lemon, Brodsky says, uses absorbable marine type 1 hydrolyzed collagen that you can drink daily. Sip +collagen for a tasty dose every day.

Ingredient to Know: Rose

What is rose?

As far as the familiar floral’s role as an ingested substance, Brodsky sheds some light: “Rose water has been used in a cosmetic capacity since the time of Cleopatra. The Bulgarian roses Dirty Lemon uses are considered some of the world’s finest, with myriad wellness and beauty applications.”

Who’s using it when, and why?

﻿Antioxidants have long been touted for their potential anti-aging effects, and rose water, Brodsky notes, has been found to contain ones that may inhibit free-radical damage and possibly inflammation. A key component in Dirty Lemon’s +rose elixir is resveratrol, a compound that has been associated with such anti-inflammatory benefits, among other possible beauty-related correlations. This is an appealing prospect for those of us who are: feeling guilty about unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as poor diet; worrying about exposure to daily elements or the skin-zapping effects of flying; or feeling stressed.

How are people consuming it?

“The flavor of Dirty Lemon’s +rose elixir is extremely easy on the palate,” Brodsky says, adding, “the blend was designed to be light and floral, with hints of citrus, hibiscus, star anise, and blossom honey.”

+matcha

Matcha, Brodsky says, is a form of Japanese green tea that’s packed with chlorophyll, a pigment associated with reducing sebum production in those with acne-prone skin. And, it’s rich in vitamin K.

+sleep

Hopes of more supple, fresh-looking skin are reason enough to get more sleep. Ingredients like chamomile and magnesium, which may help us feel more relaxed, make drinking this a nice before-bed ritual.

+ginseng

Ginseng has been linked to mental clarity, brighter, more evenly pigmented skin, and “anti-fatigue” benefits, among other factors. This formula contains Cereboost, an extract from American ginseng that’s been discussed in the context of supporting cognitive function.

+charcoal

In this drink, Dirty Lemon uses pharmaceutical-grade activated charcoal with the intention of offsetting impurities in the body. In other words, consider this a “spring-cleaning” step from the inside.

