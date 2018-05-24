People From Ireland Are Traveling Home Just to Vote in the Abortion Referendum

Photo: @HAWKofficial/Twitter

Ireland’s current abortion laws are so restrictive that the United Nations has called them “cruel and inhumane.” But on Friday, the country will hold a historic referendum that will determine the future of reproductive rights for their citizens. Voters will have the option of voting “yes” to repeal the Eighth Amendment of their constitution — paving the way for a new law with increased freedoms — or “no” to keep it as is.

It’s considered such a crucial referendum that Irish people from all over the world are flying home just to cast their ballots. And as the day nears, they’re sharing their moving stories on social media with the hashtag #HometoVote. From Buenos Aires and Bangkok to Los Angeles and Hanoi, here are some of their journeys:

Boarding a 13 hour flight from Buenos Aires to London. London to Dublin tomorrow. No one at airport knows what my repeal jumper means. No one here knows why I'm travelling. If this feels isolating for me, can't imagine how lonely it must be 4 her, travelling 2 the UK #HomeToVote — Ciaran Gaffney (@gaffneyciaran) May 22, 2018

I’m coming #hometovote! Thirty hours from Bangkok to Dublin on a mission to repeal that eighth and get my bodily autonomy 👍#voteyes #together4yes #repeal #RepealThe8th pic.twitter.com/CKgLO0NDxk — Louise Barry (@made0fglitter) May 23, 2018

Cost of flights from Hanoi to Dublin: 800 euro. Length of journey: 20 hours. Chance to #repealthe8th: PRICELESS. #hometovote #Together4Yes pic.twitter.com/oROnKcBXcF — the cute hoor (@HoorayForNiamh) May 22, 2018

I'm coming #HomeToVote ! Will be traveling 5,169 miles from LA to Dublin and will be thinking of every Irish woman who has had to travel to access healthcare that should be available in their own country. Let's do this, Ireland! #repealthe8th #VoteYes pic.twitter.com/fZDxUIGrs9 — Lauryn Canny (@LaurynCanny) May 23, 2018

Just started the first leg of my journey #hometovote. Taking a night bus to Tokyo, where I will fly out tomorrow afternoon. Hopefully, I can find something fun to do while eagerly awaiting my chance to help #RepealTheEighth on Friday. pic.twitter.com/DpDeZziKzv — Matthew Corbally (@Corballicious) May 22, 2018

All the way from Sweden to Kerry, a 12 hour journey to cross a big fat YES on the ballot paper #HometoVote #repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/psC2utM3K5 — Nora (@tea_and_biccies) May 23, 2018

Just landed in from Newcastle NSW via Sydney and Abu Dhabi. I’ll see yez at the polls. (And nobody tell my non twitter using family, it’s going to be a big surprise!) #HometoVote #RepealTheEighth #menforyes pic.twitter.com/otj6pNxZyK — Steve Wilson (@Dublinactor) May 24, 2018

Approximately 25 seconds after the referendum date was announced I booked my flights home from Toronto. To all of the women who have been, and continue to be affected by the 8th amendment - I’m so sorry. The women of Ireland deserve better. #hometovote #RepealTheEighth pic.twitter.com/wgDLgeI0RU — Fia (@fiarufina) May 23, 2018

Grotty early morning flight face on cos flights ain't glamourous and should not be the only way a woman can access heathcare. Thinking of the beautiful solidarity from my UK pals this week, and of all the UK docs who take care of Irish women every day #HomeToVote #Together4Yes pic.twitter.com/wuun5pnp8f — Margaret Perry (@mapperry) May 24, 2018

