Photo: Susan Walsh/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Say what you will about Ivanka Trump, she’s nothing if not a proven master of the unnatural photo op. We’ve seen her examining quinoa and doing science, and, now, throwing a football in a Gucci dress. Trump’s football cosplay took place on Wednesday at the White House’s “Sports and Fitness Day” (which, hm) — and a mere week after her father praised the NFL for requiring players to stand during the national anthem. Touchdown?