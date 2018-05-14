Jane Fonda at Cannes Is Good for What Ails You

Photo: Antonin Thuillier/AFP/Getty Images

Jane Fonda is at Cannes for (one has to assume) a film-related reason, and the photos of her on various red carpets are spectacular. I’d like to ask you to take a moment and meditate on them now, on this Monday afternoon, when our energy is waning and our spirits are low. Living and loving; laughing and living; live, laugh, loving — indeed: she is doing it all, even if we aren’t doing it particularly in this moment, and even if she isn’t “doing it” in the way that means having sex.

Photo: Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

It can be hard to come back to the world on a Monday, fresh from a weekend spent watching all of the episodes of Evil Genius on Netflix even though it was too scary. It can be hard to face the everyday dread of life, particularly when Kendall Jenner is at Cannes having a nice time and we are not. Why does she get to have a nice time? We would like to have a nice time, too. But we aren’t. We’re at work, drinking in the poison of social media as our only respite. It’s difficult. Jane Fonda, one might point out, is also at Cannes having a nice time, and we are still not. Why, then, do the Jane Fonda photos elicit happiness while the Kendall Jenner photos elicit anger and despair?

Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

Well, that’s a good point, but I’d like to point out that the Jane Fonda photos have also elicited a despair, if you’ve noticed. Sometimes happiness can remind you of sadness. But under the sadness? A clear blue sky, like they talk about on the Headspace meditation app for iPhone. I’d also like to point this out, about the Jane Fonda photos: in this one, she is taking an illicit selfie.

Photo: Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

See, I knew you could do it.

Mondays can be difficult, as we learned from Garfield and the Mondays we’ve experienced. But somewhere there is rule-breaking, and somewhere there is happiness. There is a clear blue sky, like we learned about on the app. There is Jane Fonda at Cannes.