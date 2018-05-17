Unacceptable: Japanese Train Leaves Station 25 Seconds Early

Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Commuting by subway in New York City means braving excessive, often unexplained delays and, if we’re lucky, actual flooding. But that’s nothing compared to Japan, where travelers were recently forced to face the indignity of … a train leaving 25 seconds early.

Per the BBC, the conductor thought he was supposed to leave the station at 7:11 a.m. instead of 7:12 a.m. The operator apologized profusely, saying the “great inconvenience we placed upon our customers was truly inexcusable.”

This is not the first time Japanese commuters have had to deal with a truly egregious train travesty. One day last November, a train left 2o seconds (!) early, at 9:44:20 a.m., instead of 9:44:40 a.m. That time, the train company apologized for “the severe inconvenience imposed upon our customers.”