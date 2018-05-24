Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Early this morning, Arrested Development star Jason Bateman tweeted an apology for his conduct in a New York Times interview that made the rounds yesterday, in which he rushed to defend co-star Jeffrey Tambor of verbally abusing his other co-star Jessica Walter, while she was sitting right there.

The interview inspired immediate backlash, and it seems like the Bateman PR team has been working overtime to smooth things over. In the tweets, Bateman apologized for “mansplaining” and appearing to be insensitive to Walter’s feelings, adding that in his zeal to show solidarity with Tambor he overlooked the real issue.

Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realize that I was wrong here.

I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not.

It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffery. I do not.

It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not.

In fact, I’m- — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018

...part of it all is - there’s never any excuse for abuse, in any form, from any gender. And, the victim’s voice needs to be heard and respected.

Period.



I didn’t say that and instead said a bunch of other stuff and not very well.

I deeply, and sincerely, apologize. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018

... sitting right there!

I’m incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry to have done that to Jessica. This is a big learning moment for me.

I shouldn’t have tried so hard to mansplain, or fix a fight, or make everything okay.

I should’ve focused more on what the most important... — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018

