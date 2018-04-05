Jennifer Lopez’s Makeup Collection Is Already Selling Out

Jennifer Lopez and Inglot’s new makeup line is already selling out, and it might not be around for much longer. In case you missed it, Lopez dropped a 70-item collection with Polish beauty brand Inglot. The line is already being praised for its affordability, ambitious product range, and nude shades that flatter more than just one idea of what counts as nude. And it looks like customers agree, because some items are already selling out. The most popular item is Lopez’s favorite lipstick, Flor, which is already out of stock.

Flor is/was a mauve nude that Lopez wore to the Billboard Latin Music Awards and the Time 100 Gala and the one she calls her favorite in a promotional video for her collection, which showed Lopez adding the finishing touches to her red carpet looks.

Since Flor is sold out, try checking out Lopez’s other moisturizing lipsticks that come in shades like Hibiscus (rosy pink), Dolce (toffee nude), Brandy (deep chocolate), and Besame (brick red).

Lopez’s Inglot collection is currently available on Inglot’s website and also includes nail polishes, mascara, and highlighters.

