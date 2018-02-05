Kanye’s Comments Inspire #IfSlaveryWereAChoice on Twitter

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kanye West is not one to remain quiet. Since his return to Twitter, the self-described “free-thinker” has commented on everything and everyone from Donald Trump to Cardi B. But it’s his latest interview with TMZ that’s drawing the most ire:

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years … For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” said West. “You were there for 400 years, and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned.”

In a now-viral video, TMZ reporter Van Lathan quickly shut down West’s comments. “While you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you’ve earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives,” Lathan reminded West. “I’m disappointed, I’m appalled, and brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something to me, that’s not real.”

West later attempted to clarify his comments noting, “Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will.” He then promptly followed up the tweet with several more, each one just as frustrating as the last and with no apology or retraction for his earlier statement in sight.

once again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

Black Twitter quickly followed suit with a viral hashtag game, #IfSlaveryWereAChoice, which immediately started trending. It mocks the absurdity of the rapper’s comments by using mundane situations, like a callback from a plantation interview, or being employee of the month, or taking lunch breaks, to defuse the obvious tension that of course slavery could not have been elective. The results are equal parts hilarious and affecting.

Here’s a look at some of the tweets.

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice I’d just whip Ye Old MacBook Pro Out and Cancel my membership pic.twitter.com/ON6spnoxhV — Sherri Johnson (@SherriJohnson68) May 2, 2018

Me showing up late to my shift on the plantation with the drink that made me late #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/RxyREQL3NP — Cardi C 🌺 (@cagedbirdfly) May 2, 2018

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice, Nat would never have been hanged, my last name wouldn’t be Packnett, and Mother Harriet would not have had to risk life and limb. •

•

and no-she didn’t say what you think she said, @kanyewest, because she knew that slavery was … https://t.co/mv6Zpvctm6 pic.twitter.com/mUFbfL0kOp — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) May 2, 2018

When you a freshman at Slave University and you get assigned to the house #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/nACNQdW4e6 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 2, 2018

Setting up the work playlist for the day #IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/Tp8vEfvlCz — Luke Lawal Jr. (@lukelawal) May 2, 2018

When you hear the other slaves planning a revolt but you just got promoted to house slave



#IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/nG9IJFOd8C — Trey (@Doncorrr) May 2, 2018

Me getting a call back from my planation interview #IfSlaveryWereAChoice pic.twitter.com/fI9x25LSsP — Katherine Smith (@Pretti_Kitti1) May 2, 2018

Me rereading the fine print on the slave contract after getting a check for $ 0.00#IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/SiC8fscOLE — once more, with flinging (@da_kidult) May 2, 2018

*Me pulling up to the cotton field to see if squad working today*#IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/o0V4MaIxWt — Pierre Savage-Hunter (@PrettyboiiDB_9) May 2, 2018

When you travelled all the way from Africa for a new job and find out it’s an “unpaid internship”#IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/QarHtMnX53 — Prohoeletariat🖖🏾 (@Tsogo_k) May 2, 2018

When you get the schedule and see you gotta be a slave on Tuesday, but you requested off two weeks ago.#IfSlaveryWasAChoice pic.twitter.com/IvHOQ6cPo1 — Anastasia (@alwaystime4cake) May 2, 2018

#IfSlaveryWasAChoice



Me showing up late for orientation at my new plantation: pic.twitter.com/yeEl6rNq26 — Stony Marvels (@stonymarvels) May 2, 2018