Kat Von D Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Kat Von D is going to be a mom!

“It’s a boy,” the celebrity tattoo artist tweeted on Tuesday, alongside a black heart — very goth. She also posted a photo of herself and her musician husband, Leafar Seyer, in which she’s clutching her pregnant protruding belly. Given she already knows the sex of the baby, Kat is at least 16 weeks along in her pregnancy, though likely more.

And the couple knows more than the sex of the baby. On Tuesday afternoon, Seyer instagrammed the same photo as Kat, which appears to reveal the name the couple picked out for the baby: “When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys ! We are pregnant and having a baby boy. I love you @thekatvond and Im ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first !!!”

This baby is going to be metal as hell.