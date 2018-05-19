Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Less than an hour before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anticipated wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, the big-name royals finally arrived — including royal-t0-be, Meghan, who stepped out wearing Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. But ahead of Markle was none other than Kate Middleton, who wore a yellow coat by Alexander McQueen, a hat by Philip Treacy, and shoes by Jimmy Choo.

It was not even a month ago that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third royal baby, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, who is — for his and his parents sake — not in attendance at Windsore Castle. But who are present are his older kid siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are in the actual wedding as a page boy and a flower girl, respectively.

Middleton, however, is not in the wedding, but it’s totally fine! In fact, she’s reportedly doing just as she was told. According to a Vanity Fair report from the day after the Duchess gave birth, Markle and Prince Harry told Middleton to relax during their May 19 wedding. “Frankly Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth,” a source told Vanity Fair in late April. “They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day.”

Hopefully, the Duchess is simply sitting back and crying like Prince Harry at the sight of his beautiful bride-to-be.