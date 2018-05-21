Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

I would like to say that no one asked Katy Perry for her opinion on Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, but they did. On Sunday, Entertainment Tonight brought up the royal wedding in conversation with the pop star, who once dressed like a sexy can of whipped cream. And Katy Perry being Katy Perry, she just had to speak her truth.

“I would have done one more fitting,” Perry said of Markle’s Givenchy gown, which fit her perfectly. “One more fitting, but I love you.”

Hm. Should we bother Markle during her honeymoon for comment on how she would have worn Perry’s winged Met Gala look? Nah, not worth it.