Khloé Kardashian’s Family ‘Expected’ Trouble From Tristan Thompson

According to a source close to the KarJenners, Khloé Kardashian’s family is “still furious” that her athlete boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her repeatedly before the birth of their baby girl, True. However, that same source revealed that Kris Jenner and Khloé’s sisters “almost anticipated” drama from Thompson. Yikes!

“Khloé’s sisters and [momager] Kris are still furious, but things have fizzled a bit because they almost expected this from him,” the source told People.

Khloé, on the other hand, is supposedly doing fine. (More on that in a second.)

“Khloé is focusing on the positives,” the source said. “She loves being a new mom. She’s raising a beautiful baby girl and focusing on keeping both True and herself healthy, mentally and physically,”

Though we hope that Khloé is happy, this report contradicts one earlier today that claimed she’s “living in hell.” Hmm! Given that Khloé has reportedly decided to stay in Cleveland instead of following her original plan to move back to Calabasas, her emotional well-being is likely between the two versions of the story.