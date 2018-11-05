Khloé Kardashian Shares First Pictures of Baby True

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Just under a month after she gave birth, Khloé Kardashian shared the first pictures of her baby girl, True, and we can now definitely say the child has at least one arm and one ear! Yay!

It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for Khloé. Days before giving birth, news broke that her boyfriend (and True’s father) basketball player Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her throughout her pregnancy. Since then, Khloé has been staying at the couple’s home in Cleveland, either “living in hell” or seeming “happy,” depending on whom you choose to believe. In any case, she looked happy and filtered in her Snapchats on Thursday, in which we caught our first glimpses of True. Look at her!

A great little arm. Best wishes to Khloé and True, and may they get back to the Kardashian homeland of Calabasas quickly and safely.