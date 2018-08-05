Kirsten Dunst Welcomes Her First Baby

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Film Independent

Exciting news for the town of Dillon, Texas: Kirsten Dunst has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with Landry!!! Or rather, Friday Night Lights star Jesse Plemons.

According to People, Dunst, 35, recently welcomed a “healthy baby boy” with her fiancé, Plemons, 30. The pair have been together since 2016, when they started dating after meeting on the set of FX’s Fargo, in which they play a married couple (life imitating art!!). Their relationship was confirmed that May after they were pictured making out next to a fence. They later got engaged, in January 2017, with Dunst’s ring costing around $75,000, which sounds right to us.

Dunst’s pregnancy was revealed in December 2017, and the twosome said that they planned to get married in Austin, Texas, which we can all agree is the perfect setting for a Landry wedding. She later confirmed her baby news in January when posing for fall/ winter portraits for Rodarte (in which she cradled her pregnant belly).

In June 2017, Dunst had opened up about wanting a child in an interview with Marie Claire UK, saying she was at the point in her life where “it’s time to have babies and chill.” On Monday night, after Dunst gave birth, a source told People, “Everyone is doing great.”

Congratulations to Kiki and Landry!