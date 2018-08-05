Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kongratulations are in order! Tuesday afternoon, Kris Jenner bravely took over the social media accounts for her daughter’s Kylie Cosmetics, renamed them Kris Cosmetics — yeah, you already know what’s coming — and announced that she’s dropping her own line this weekend, on Mother’s Day. Is a cult-favorite Kris Lip Kit in our future?

Jenner made the major declaration in a short video, which is incredibly dramatic and silly and overall perfect. Jenner slowly rolls into the video frame in a Rolls Royce with the license plate “FABUL❤S,” after which she crosses out Kylie’s name on a piece of printer paper, and then sits in an ornate white throne and pulls down her large black sunglasses (is she not a tiny sunglasses evangelist like all her daughters?).

Hey guys.. it’s me! and oh, my collection drops on Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/OuUTqfDLb9 — KRIS COSMETICS (@kriscosmetics) May 8, 2018

Kylie took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to show off her mom’s collection, which feature Jenner reclined on a hotel bed, holding up her packaging (which she repeatedly declares how much she loves). There’s an 8-color lip collection called “Momager.” There’s also lip stick, which come in a tube covered with middle fingers — so edgy! And, a personal favorite: There’s a 12-shade eyeshadow palette featuring colors named “I Love Myself,” “I’m Watching You,” “Vodka Tonic,” and “Paybacks a Bitch.” Sadly, there is not one titled “I Love My Friends” after her iconic 30th-birthday music video.

Anyway, time to add all of these products to our Mother’s Day gift guide.